First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FCBP opened at $22.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51. First Choice Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. First Choice Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised First Choice Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other First Choice Bancorp news, Chairman Peter Hui bought 7,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, with a total value of $152,146.89. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 671,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,324,716.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Phillip Thong bought 6,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $145,670.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $620,046. Insiders own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Choice Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 396.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 89.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 73.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Choice Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 228,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs.

