First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02, Bloomberg Earnings reports. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:FCF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,801. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 1.17. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $14.65.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.