First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) CFO John Michel Sells 5,000 Shares

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) CFO John Michel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $703.92 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 0.87. First Foundation Inc has a 1 year low of $11.79 and a 1 year high of $16.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.83 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Foundation Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FFWM. ValuEngine downgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 1.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 15.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

