First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Hawaiian Inc (NASDAQ:FHB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,710,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the September 15th total of 2,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 733,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FHB stock opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30. First Hawaiian has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $28.30.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.43 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 32.03%. First Hawaiian’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in First Hawaiian by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 target price on First Hawaiian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.50 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut First Hawaiian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

