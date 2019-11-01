First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 769,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in First Horizon National were worth $12,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon National during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Horizon National by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon National in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

NYSE FHN opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. First Horizon National Corp has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $16.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $472.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.10 million. First Horizon National had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 10.34%. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. First Horizon National’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

In other news, EVP Yousef A. Valine sold 38,817 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $622,236.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 239,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,222.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon National Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

