First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.73 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

FR traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,195. First Industrial Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.54.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 45.86%. The firm had revenue of $106.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 86,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 15,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.