First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.07 Per Share

First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.07 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.10. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Interstate Bancsystem’s FY2020 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.38 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.08%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.48.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $41.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. First Interstate Bancsystem has a twelve month low of $34.61 and a twelve month high of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $121,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $47,870.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,650.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

