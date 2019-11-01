First Interstate Bank Sells 401 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Interstate Bank lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,074 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,480,588,000 after purchasing an additional 522,633 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Target by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,944,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19,238 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,359,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $377,608,000 after purchasing an additional 54,263 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Target by 889.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Target by 21.6% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after purchasing an additional 630,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $878,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $413,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $108.15. 1,188,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,078,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.54. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $60.15 and a 52-week high of $114.83.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 27.43%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

