First Interstate Bank Sells 545 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after purchasing an additional 53,087 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,550. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day moving average is $74.02. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $62.90 and a 52-week high of $80.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sidney E. Harris sold 1,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $250,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $2,778,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,585.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,586,330. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

