First National Financial (TSE:FN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

First National Financial Corp (TSE:FN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as C$42.00 and last traded at C$41.89, with a volume of 51331 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.97.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1583 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is a positive change from First National Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.41%.

A number of analysts recently commented on FN shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on First National Financial from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,869.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$38.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.86.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$335.24 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that First National Financial Corp will post 3.0399998 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 17,264 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$660,175.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$267,828,677.12.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. It offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

