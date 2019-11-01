First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$13.50.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.20 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.85.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

TSE:FM traded down C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,636,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,599. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$7.84 and a one year high of C$16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.34 billion. Research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.5409819 earnings per share for the current year.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.