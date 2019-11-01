Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 875,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,269 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $38,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Park National Corp OH raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 34,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 56,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 14,058 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $224,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 96,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,325,286.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cedric W. Burgher purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,128.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock worth $1,793,075 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.55.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,135,599. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.18. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $39.97 and a 1-year high of $75.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

