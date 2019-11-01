Fisher Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,743,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $29,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDR. Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 2,319.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WDR shares. Citigroup set a $15.00 target price on Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Waddell & Reed Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NYSE:WDR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.89. The stock had a trading volume of 69,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,227. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 13.57%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

