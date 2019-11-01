Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 111,829 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,829 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $47,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EZU. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 200.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 158.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period.

EZU stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 263,068 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.04.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

