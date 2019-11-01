Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 72,283 Shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,003,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 72,283 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.63% of Callon Petroleum worth $26,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Northland Securities set a $7.00 price target on Callon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $6.25 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Callon Petroleum from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.35.

Shares of CPE stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,956,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,467,427. The stock has a market cap of $947.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $167.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 35.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

