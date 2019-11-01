FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Shares Up 1.3%

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.80 and last traded at $31.80, 2,916 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 397,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 22.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000.

