FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Gap Down to $51.56

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.19, but opened at $51.56. FLIR Systems shares last traded at $53.40, with a volume of 41,027 shares.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLIR shares. ValuEngine lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on FLIR Systems in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.98 and a 200-day moving average of $51.34.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $471.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

In other news, SVP Anthony D. Buffum sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $148,746.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,137 shares in the company, valued at $755,057.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,812.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,710 shares of company stock valued at $353,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $490,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 31.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 36.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,034 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 19.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

