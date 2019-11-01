Flowr (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Flowr Corp (OTCMKTS:FLWPF) were up 2.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.70, approximately 16,759 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 83,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Flowr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

Flowr Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FLWPF)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

