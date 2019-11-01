FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FMC by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in FMC by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in FMC by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in FMC by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in FMC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $2,011,293.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,260.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $837,731.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,074 shares of company stock valued at $20,314,853. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FMC stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.50. 29,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,435. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.27. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $93.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.53.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC Corp will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on FMC to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

