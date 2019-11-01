FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Short Interest Update

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,860,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the September 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, COO Mark Douglas sold 22,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $2,011,293.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,260.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 228,074 shares of company stock worth $20,314,853. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in FMC by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FMC by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in FMC by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FMC by 248.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FMC traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.01. 1,695,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,435. FMC has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $93.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.18.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.