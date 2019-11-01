FMC (NYSE:FMC) Releases Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. FMC had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. FMC updated its Q4 guidance to $1.46-$1.56 EPS.

FMC stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.53. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,074 shares of company stock valued at $20,314,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.76.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

