Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Short Interest Update

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100,000 shares, an increase of 12.2% from the September 15th total of 9,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 9.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Pivotal Research set a $50.00 target price on Foot Locker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

FL traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 97,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,914. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98. Foot Locker has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.27%.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $283,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,716.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,278,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $305,133,000 after acquiring an additional 454,489 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 13.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277,992 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $304,803,000 after acquiring an additional 878,954 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 10.2% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,627,248 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $193,974,000 after acquiring an additional 427,361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 43.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,267,201 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $95,041,000 after acquiring an additional 692,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $72,057,000 after acquiring an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

