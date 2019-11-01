FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $22.71 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 744195 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.54 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FORM. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FormFactor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 14,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $267,475.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,606,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $754,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,035 shares of company stock worth $1,834,873 in the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FormFactor by 0.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 115,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FormFactor by 14.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 280,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 34,611 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.22.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

