Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €70.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($88.95) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.60 ($91.40) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.89 ($90.56).

Shares of FME opened at €64.88 ($75.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion and a PE ratio of 16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.17. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €55.44 ($64.47) and a 52-week high of €76.68 ($89.16).

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

