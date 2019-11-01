Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €41.00 by Independent Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective from equities researchers at Independent Research in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FPE. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fuchs Petrolub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.35 ($42.27).

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

FRA:FPE traded up €0.80 ($0.93) on Friday, hitting €36.95 ($42.97). The stock had a trading volume of 39,666 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.70.

About Fuchs Petrolub

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.