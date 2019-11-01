FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.28. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 173,720 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.13.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.48.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. The business had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 83.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of FuelCell Energy at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

