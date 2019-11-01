FunFair Price Reaches $0.0032 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 1st. One FunFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Livecoin, ABCC and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, FunFair has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. FunFair has a market cap of $21.18 million and approximately $890,206.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FunFair Profile

FunFair was first traded on June 15th, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

FunFair Token Trading

FunFair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, IDEX, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, OKEx, ZB.COM, Ethfinex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, Gate.io and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

