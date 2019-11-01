Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Trading Down 15.6%

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) dropped 15.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.93 and last traded at $15.20, approximately 4,703,418 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 501% from the average daily volume of 782,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

FNKO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Funko in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $858.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.66.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Funko had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Funko’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Funko news, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 629,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $14,931,277.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,101,388 shares of company stock valued at $127,183,651 in the last ninety days. 16.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Funko during the second quarter valued at about $13,182,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 41.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 307,444 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the third quarter valued at about $5,200,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the second quarter valued at about $5,659,000. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 47.4% during the second quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 715,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 230,050 shares during the period. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

