Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15 to $1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $840 million to $850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $848.53 million.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $2.14 on Friday, reaching $15.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,205. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.07. Funko has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $27.89.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Funko will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNKO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Funko from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Funko from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Funko presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.78.

In related news, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $879,500.00. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $91,512,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,101,388 shares of company stock worth $127,183,651. Insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.