FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Eaton Co. PLC Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Eaton in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.80. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price target on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.06. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

In related news, insider Ken D. Semelsberger sold 17,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $1,507,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,202,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $86,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,354.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,160 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.1% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 55,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Eaton by 4.2% in the second quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 10.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 141,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Eaton by 1,914.8% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,867 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.