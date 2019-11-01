FY2019 Earnings Estimate for SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) Issued By Piper Jaffray Companies

SeaSpine Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SPNE) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of SeaSpine in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. O’brien now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn ($1.79) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.64). Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for SeaSpine’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

SeaSpine stock opened at $13.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.18. SeaSpine has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $20.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.48 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 26.47% and a negative net margin of 26.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPNE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 892,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 87,743 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 74,877 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 52,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SeaSpine by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 50,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 47,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

