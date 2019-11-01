FY2019 Earnings Estimate for XPO Logistics Inc Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:XPO)

XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for XPO Logistics in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst K. Sterling now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.67. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

XPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Shares of XPO opened at $76.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.48. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $91.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 6.5% in the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 46,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 969,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,023,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 54.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 39.7% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

In other XPO Logistics news, Director Jason D. Papastavrou purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.42 per share, for a total transaction of $103,702.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,452.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

