FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Issued By DA Davidson

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Cognex in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CGNX. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.09.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $51.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Cognex has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $57.31. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $1,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,388 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 57,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

