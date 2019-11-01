FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) Issued By KeyCorp

Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for Waste Connections in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the company will earn $3.51 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.44. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$102.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

WCN stock opened at C$121.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Waste Connections has a one year low of C$96.16 and a one year high of C$128.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$120.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$122.94.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.80 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 29.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$121.91, for a total transaction of C$1,415,337.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,202,368.47. Also, Director Edward E. Guillet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$119.34, for a total transaction of C$2,386,890.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,916,157.99.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

