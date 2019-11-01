FY2019 EPS Estimates for Callaway Golf Co Raised by B. Riley (NYSE:ELY)

Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Callaway Golf in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.07. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Callaway Golf’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.13. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Callaway Golf’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens raised shares of Callaway Golf from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.50 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Compass Point set a $21.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.72.

ELY traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $19.78. 58,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,056,018. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $22.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.26.

Callaway Golf declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Arnett sold 13,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $262,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 33.4% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

