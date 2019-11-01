FY2019 EPS Estimates for Franklin Electric Co. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Franklin Electric in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.17 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FELE. BidaskClub upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

FELE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85. Franklin Electric has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $348.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.82 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 7.62%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $29,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $120,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,770 shares of company stock worth $386,669 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,130,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,183,000 after buying an additional 19,417 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,242,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,001,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 27,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.