FY2019 EPS Estimates for HCA Healthcare Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HCA Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $10.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $11.85 EPS.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho set a $153.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.69.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.53. 809,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,452. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.15 and its 200 day moving average is $126.72. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $147.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $124,626.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.