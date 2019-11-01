FY2019 EPS Estimates for Hubbell Incorporated Increased by Analyst (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Hubbell in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hubbell’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. Hubbell had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $138.00 price objective on Hubbell and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Gabelli initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

HUBB traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,644. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $144.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 46.09%.

In other Hubbell news, Director Neal J. Keating bought 500 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.77 per share, for a total transaction of $62,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,085.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hubbell by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,341,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,962,000 after purchasing an additional 401,473 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,855,000 after buying an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,226,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after buying an additional 96,401 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,065,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,828,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,781,000 after buying an additional 227,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.