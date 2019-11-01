FY2019 EPS Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. Reduced by Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – Seaport Global Securities reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Levin now expects that the coal producer will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.14. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BTU. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Peabody Energy to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Peabody Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. B. Riley downgraded Peabody Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Peabody Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.21. 111,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 868,814 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 87,212 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,485,145 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $59,892,000 after buying an additional 411,200 shares during the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott acquired 9,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,319.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 709,698 shares of company stock valued at $12,952,796. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.41%.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.