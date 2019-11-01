FY2019 EPS Estimates for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PTC Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($2.87) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.90). William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.69% and a negative net margin of 74.86%. The company had revenue of $71.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PTCT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

PTCT opened at $40.89 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sector Gamma AS grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 229,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 34,755 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 388,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after purchasing an additional 88,579 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,423,000. Finally, Axon Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axon Capital LP now owns 216,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.