FY2019 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile Us Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2019 EPS estimates for T-Mobile Us in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will earn $4.49 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.37. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

T-Mobile Us stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $77.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. T-Mobile Us has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a market cap of $69.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

