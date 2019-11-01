FY2019 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Wingstop in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Wingstop to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Wingstop from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $104.00 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.46.

WING opened at $83.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.32, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.81. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $107.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.30.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.26 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,247,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $402,431,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,389,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $321,159,000 after purchasing an additional 204,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,720,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 375.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,165,972 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,476,000 after purchasing an additional 920,513 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 98.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,911,000 after purchasing an additional 235,091 shares during the period.

In other Wingstop news, Director Michael J. Hislop sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $468,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.06, for a total value of $111,166.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

