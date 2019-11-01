FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Lockheed Martin Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Sunday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $24.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $25.85. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s FY2021 earnings at $26.30 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $381.00 to $364.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.77.

LMT opened at $376.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $241.18 and a fifty-two week high of $399.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.19.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In related news, Director James D. Taiclet, Jr. bought 1,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $376.32 per share, for a total transaction of $509,537.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,642,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,867,863,000 after acquiring an additional 111,239 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,153,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,146,256,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 360.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,615,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,739,000 after buying an additional 2,047,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,981,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,440,000 after buying an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $705,455,000 after buying an additional 72,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

