FY2020 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) Increased by Analyst

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.60.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Customers Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.69.

NYSE:CUBI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,325. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $24.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $742.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $32,157.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 56,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Matthew 25 Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew 25 Management Corp now owns 507,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 103,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 22,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 372,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.