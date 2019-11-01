FY2020 EPS Estimates for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Cut by Analyst

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.87.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 4,390,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,696,987. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.34. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $260.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.08%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 86,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 47,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

