FY2020 EPS Estimates for Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Decreased by Analyst

Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Red Rock Resorts in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst B. Jonas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $36.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $24.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,217,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. Red Rock Resorts has a twelve month low of $16.76 and a twelve month high of $29.80.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $482.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.48 million. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 8.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 24.7% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 1,067.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,750.00. Also, Director Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,443,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,377,509 shares of company stock worth $25,641,396. 40.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.