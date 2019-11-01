G.Research Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Stock analysts at G.Research lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. G.Research analyst J. Catania now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.80. G.Research has a “Buy” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2021 earnings at $6.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.50 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ALB. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Gabelli assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Albemarle from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.77.

Shares of ALB opened at $60.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.45. Albemarle has a one year low of $58.63 and a one year high of $108.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.29.

In related news, CEO Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,383,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris purchased 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.66 per share, with a total value of $199,799.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164 shares in the company, valued at $10,604.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Albemarle by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

