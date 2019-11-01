GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $121.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $175.22.

Get GALAPAGOS NV/S alerts:

Shares of GLPG traded up $3.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.87. The stock had a trading volume of 112,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 6.40. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $191.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.46 and its 200 day moving average is $145.69. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -284.65 and a beta of 1.55.

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $10.13. GALAPAGOS NV/S had a net margin of 32.09% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $715.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GALAPAGOS NV/S will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 170.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S by 206.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 15.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GALAPAGOS NV/S

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GALAPAGOS NV/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.