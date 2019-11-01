Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS GLXZ opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Galaxy Gaming has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. Galaxy Gaming had a net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 154.88%.

Galaxy Gaming Company Profile

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, acquires, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering schemes added to public domain games, such as poker, baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own unique set of rules and strategies.

