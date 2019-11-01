Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Trading Up 7.4%

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) shares were up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.86 and last traded at $10.74, approximately 350,996 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 485,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $9.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $809.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.93 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 13.03%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gates Industrial news, EVP Grant Gawronski purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $61,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 282,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $2,322,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,286,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,573,815. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $256,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 68.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at about $220,000.

About Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.